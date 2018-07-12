Clear

Death of Sergeant ruled homicide, wife arrested for murder

The wife of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant who died of a gunshot wound to the head has been arrested fo...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wife of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant who died of a gunshot wound to the head has been arrested for his murder after she initially told police the wound was self-inflicted.

Scroll for more content...

Thirty-five-year-old Shantel Wagner dialed 911 around 11:25 p.m. on June 17 and told police her husband, 44-year-old Sergeant Troy Smith, had shot himself in the head.

Responding officers found Smith in a bedroom of the couple's house on Camelia Lane in Waggaman and transported him to a local hospital, where he died, according to the JPSO.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Smith's gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and Wagner was arrested for second degree murder on July 11.

Smith joined the JPSO in 2013 and was an instructor at the department's training academy.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events