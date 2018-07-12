Clear

Trump: 'I think they like me a lot in the UK'

Speaking at the NATO news conference, Trump was asked about the protests set to take place in the UK for his visit there on Thursday.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

US President Donald Trump has shrugged off protests planned across the UK ahead of his arrival there Thursday, claiming he is very popular in Britain because of his hardline stance on immigration.

Speaking at an impromptu press conference after a NATO summit in Brussels Trump said the British people shared his concerns on immigration, claiming "that's why Brexit happened."

"I think they like me in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration," he said, also reminding reporters that his mother was from Scotland, which he plans to visit after his official meetings in England.

FOLLOW LIVE: President Trump's visit to the UK

Trump also issued a warning to the European Union, telling it to "be very careful" of increasing immigration into the region, as he described a global backlash to migration.

"I ... partially won an election because of immigration," he said, also pointing to Italy's recent vote, in which Giuseppe Conte took government after campaigning on a populist anti-immigration platform.

MORE: Donald Trump brings own wall of steel on UK visit as protesters gather

Trump will spend four days in the UK from Thursday, where he will meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May. Although he will visit the US ambassador's residence, he is largely avoiding central London, where the largest protests are expected Friday.

May was the first head of government to officially meet Trump as president, in January 2017. It was during that trip to Washington that she invited him to the UK.

Trump postponed his trip several times as a petition to block him from entering the UK gained so many signatures that it was debated in parliament. The UK's speaker of parliament made clear that Trump, because of his values, would not be invited to address MPs.

The petition against Trump claimed an official state visit would be embarrassing for the Queen. Trump is technically on a lower-level working visit this week.

He again postponed his visit in January this year after remarking that the relocation of the US embassy in London was a "bad deal" made by President Obama, and that he was not interested in cutting the ribbon at the opening.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events