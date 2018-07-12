Clear

Resident spots what appears to be a black bear

A North Alabama man spotted a furry critter July 11 on a military base in Madison County.Bobby Stinnett record...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A North Alabama man spotted a furry critter July 11 on a military base in Madison County.

Scroll for more content...

Bobby Stinnett recorded what he believes to be a black bear Wednesday morning at Redstone Arsenal. The bear is seen walking then prancing through an open field.

Stinnett didn't tell us the exact location on Redstone Arsenal where he caught this video. He says he reported it, and military officials want to try to video the bear.

The Facebook video, posted less than 24 hours ago, has nearly 500 shares and more than 23,000 views.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events