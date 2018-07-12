Clear

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes 26-year-old chimpanzee, Kijana

Just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14, a 26-year-old male chimpanzee, Kijana, is making his public debut a...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 3:45 PM
CNN Wire

Just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14, a 26-year-old male chimpanzee, Kijana, is making his public debut at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Kijana moved to St. Louis from the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas in April to join the family, or troop, of eight at the Donn and Marilyn Lipton Fragile Forest in the Saint Louis Zoo.

