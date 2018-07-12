A mobile hygiene unit for those affected by the eruption

Thanks to donations from various agencies Hawaii island will soon be getting a mobile hygiene unit.

The unit will provide three hot water showers and restrooms for those affected by the eruption.

A similar unit was on loan for the past month from project vision O'ahu. One Pu'uhonua 'O Puna volunteer is grateful for the community outpour, Ashley Kierkiwicz said, "everything would not be possible if it wasn't for the generosity of our local and global community.

The outpouring of support and resources has been amazing and we are just humbled and honored and just thankful by that."

The nonprofit Pu'uhonua 'O Puna organization hopes to raise enough money to purchase a second unit that is ADA accessible.