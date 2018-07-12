Clear

A mobile hygiene unit for those affected by the eruption

Thanks to donations from various agencies Hawaii island will soon be getting a mobile hygiene unit.The unit wi...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thanks to donations from various agencies Hawaii island will soon be getting a mobile hygiene unit.

Scroll for more content...

The unit will provide three hot water showers and restrooms for those affected by the eruption.

A similar unit was on loan for the past month from project vision O'ahu. One Pu'uhonua 'O Puna volunteer is grateful for the community outpour, Ashley Kierkiwicz said, "everything would not be possible if it wasn't for the generosity of our local and global community.

The outpouring of support and resources has been amazing and we are just humbled and honored and just thankful by that."

The nonprofit Pu'uhonua 'O Puna organization hopes to raise enough money to purchase a second unit that is ADA accessible.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 108°
Maryville
Clear
100° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 108°
Cameron
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 101° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 104°
Most likely we will be staying dry through Friday, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. There is much needed relief on the way heading into the weekend with rain chances moving in on Saturday and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events