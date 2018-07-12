Actress makes Emmy history

Scroll for more content...

Sandra Oh has made Emmy history.

The "Killing Eve" actress scored an Emmy nomination for best actress in a drama on Thursday for her role in the BBC America thriller, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to ever score a nod in that category.

Oh, who was born in Canada, was previously nominated five times in the supporting actress in a drama category for her role as Cristina Yang in ABC's "Grey's Anatomy." She has never won an Emmy.

"I feel tremendous gratitude and joy with this nomination," Oh said in a statement. "I am thrilled for Phoebe Waller Bridge's nomination and for the entire cast/crew of 'Killing Eve.' I share this moment with my community. PS. I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied."

Waller-Bridge is an executive producer and writer for the series. She scored a nomination in the outstanding writing for a drama series category.

On "Killing Eve," Oh portrays a MI5 security officer caught in a complicated hunt for a one-of-a-kind serial killer.

Oh is joined by Claire Foy ("The Crown"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Keri Russell ("The Americans"), and Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") in her category.

As conversations about diversity on television and at major awards shows have taken place, a particular spotlight has been shined on groups who continue to see a lack of representation, including Asian Americans.

Since 2010, a number of performers and writers of Asian descent have scored wins in major categories, including Archie Panjabi (2010, supporting actress in a drama), Riz Ahmed (2017, lead actor in a limited series), and Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang (2016, writing for a comedy series). Ansari also won last year in the same category alongside Lena Waithe, who made history that night as well.

At the time of their wins, Panjabi and Ahmed were the first female and male actors of Asian descent to ever win Emmys in acting categories, respectively.

The Emmy Awards take place September 17.