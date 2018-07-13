Clear

Man accused of trying to kill a witness

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 48-year-old Nashville man is facing a long list of charges for trying to kill a witness in a drug trafficking case.

The U.S. Attorney said George Anhalt contacted and met with an undercover DEA agent to carry out the hit.

According to the charges, he gave the agent two doses of drugs during a June meeting that were supposed to make the witness overdose.

He was arrested during the exchange.

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
