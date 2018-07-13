Crews rescue hiker stuck for 4 days in park

Crews rescued a hiker who has been stuck for several days after falling from a cliff Gwynns Falls Leakin Park, officials said.

Rescue crews were called around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to the area of 4900 block of North Franklintown Road after someone reported to police they heard a person yelling in the southwest Baltimore park.

"He had fallen 20 feet off a cliff and into a ravine. Once firefighters rescued him, he mentioned he had been down there for four days," said Blaire Skinner, spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Jason Counsman, who lives near the park, said he is surprised.

"That's kind of crazy to me. I would have figured someone would have found him earlier," Counsman said. "I haven't gone through there recently, which now I think, maybe I should have, because maybe I would have found him."

The victim suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution. Officials say he is in stable condition.