Clear

Crews rescue hiker stuck for 4 days in park

Crews rescued a hiker who has been stuck for several days after falling from a cliff Gwynns Falls Leakin Park, offici...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews rescued a hiker who has been stuck for several days after falling from a cliff Gwynns Falls Leakin Park, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

Rescue crews were called around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to the area of 4900 block of North Franklintown Road after someone reported to police they heard a person yelling in the southwest Baltimore park.

"He had fallen 20 feet off a cliff and into a ravine. Once firefighters rescued him, he mentioned he had been down there for four days," said Blaire Skinner, spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Jason Counsman, who lives near the park, said he is surprised.

"That's kind of crazy to me. I would have figured someone would have found him earlier," Counsman said. "I haven't gone through there recently, which now I think, maybe I should have, because maybe I would have found him."

The victim suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution. Officials say he is in stable condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events