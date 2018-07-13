Clear

Residents oppose expanded bomb testing

Dozens of residents voiced concerns about pollution and health risks related to bomb testing during a public hearing ...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dozens of residents voiced concerns about pollution and health risks related to bomb testing during a public hearing Thursday night.

The tests are conducted by the Lawrence Livermore Lab and have happened before.

However, now the lab plans to detonate bigger bombs.

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
