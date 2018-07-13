Clear

82-year-old man shot, critically injured while walking dog

Three people, including an 82-year-old man, were injured during a shooting on the city's South Side.The shooti...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three people, including an 82-year-old man, were injured during a shooting on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Wentworth Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Homer Donehue, 82, was walking his dog a little bit ahead of a younger couple, when a man wearing a ski mask opened fire on the pair.

Donehue was shot in the back and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The other two victims, a 22-year old woman and a 31-year old man are in stable condition.

Police say Donehue was not the intended target. Police are investigating if and why the two younger victims were targeted.

No one is in custody.

Relatives says Donehue is a retired electrical engineer who has lived on the same block in West Chatham for over 50 years.

