Bash on DNC hacking: This is a major crime

The Senate's top Democrat on Friday called for President Donald Trump to cancel his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals, that accused them of engaging in a "sustained effort" to hack Democrats' emails and computer networks.

I"President Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won't interfere in future elections. Glad-handing with Vladimir Putin on the heels of these indictments would be an insult to our democracy," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The call to cancel the summit came after a week in which Democrats have expressed widespread concerns about Trump's ability to sit down and challenge Putin in a one-on-one meeting, which is scheduled for Monday.

In an interview on Capitol Hill, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he is concerned that the President's "ad-hoc" style of going into meetings and "winging it" is not appropriate and that the meeting should be called off with Putin.

"There should be no one-on-one meeting between this President and Mr. Putin," Warner told reporters Friday.

The top Democrat in the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, did not specifically call on Trump to cancel his meeting, but demanded the US President stand up to Putin.

"The stakes for the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting could not be higher," Pelosi said. "President Trump must demand and secure a real, concrete and comprehensive agreement that the Russians will cease their ongoing attacks on our democracy. Failure to stand up to Putin would constitute a profound betrayal of the Constitution and our democracy."

The Justice Department announced its indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian federation intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in "their official capacities."

This story has been updated and will continue to update with additional developments.