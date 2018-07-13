AZDPS: Man arrested in Phoenix for impersonating a police officer

Authorities said a man was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix for impersonating a police officer on State Route 51.

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were on patrol on State Route 51 in an unmarked yellow Ford Mustang when they saw a black Dodge Charger, equipped with "law enforcement style" emergency lights visible through the car's rear window, according to AZDPS.

Troopers ran a license plate check and learned the vehicle belonged to a private citizen.

Troopers said the impersonator activated the red and blue flashing lights and tried to pull the troopers over. After the troopers did not pull over, the Charger pulled up alongside the troopers and the driver started yelling, and waving his hand, signaling the troopers to pull over.

The troopers activated the police emergency lights on their patrol car and initiated a traffic stop on the driver of the Dodge Charger, according to AZDPS.

The troopers learned the driver was an armed security guard in a uniform who was driving in his personal car. The car was equipped with a police-style siren, lights and radio scanner, according to the AZDPS.

Matthew Allen Disbro, 44, of Mesa, was arrested for impersonating a police officer. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

AZDPS wants to know if anyone has had contact with Disbro and have been stopped by a Dodge Charger with "law enforcement style" emergency lights. Anyone with information was asked to contact AZDPS at 602-644-5805.