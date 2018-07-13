Clear

Leaders hold rally in opposition of Supreme Court nominee

Local leaders held a rally on Friday morning, opposing the president's Supreme Court justice nominee.Earlier t...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 3:29 PM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Local leaders held a rally on Friday morning, opposing the president's Supreme Court justice nominee.

Scroll for more content...

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump nominated Yale Law School alum Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has spoken openly about being pro-life and supporting the national rifle association.

On Friday morning, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy held a rally against the nomination, and in support of the Affordable Care Act, gun violence prevention, and women's reproductive rights.

It was held in Hartford at the State Capitol.

After the nomination, many in CT have been outspoken against the nomination. Demonstrators rallied in New Haven against the nomination, fearing what could happen in regards to women's rights.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events