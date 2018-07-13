Clear

'Queer Eye' star's emotional Emmy reaction

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness had an emotional celebration with his co-stars over their Emmy nominations for "Queer Eye" and his additional nomination for "Gay of Thrones."

Your tears still likely haven't dried from watching the second season of Netflix's "Queer Eye," but the Fab Five soon will be hard at work on a new season.

Netflix announced Friday it has renewed the reality makeover show for a third season, a move that comes a day after the series scored four Emmy nominations.

The eight-episode third season will begin production Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, Netflix said.

All five co-hosts -- Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) -- will be returning.

The series, which debuted in February on Netflix, immediately gained praise for its fresh take on the concept that originated on Bravo's "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," which aired for five seasons.

On Thursday, "Queer Eye" earned Emmy nominations in four categories -- outstanding structured reality program, casting, picture editing and cinematography.

The third season of "Queer Eye" will debut in 2019.

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
