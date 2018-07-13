Man Gets Life For Raping, Beating Elderly Woman

A Gentry man received life in prison Thursday (July 12) for beating and raping a 69-year-old Gravette woman in October 2017.

Scroll for more content...

A Benton County jury found Charles Alan Rickman guilty of aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, battery and two counts of rape.

The woman said Rickman came to her home on Oct. 2, 2017, asking to use her cell phone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She let him use the phone and when he returned, she said he forced his way inside and tied her up.

Over the next 18 hours, she said Rickman beat and raped her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators with the Benton County Sheriff's Office noted the woman had ligature marks nearly a half-inch wide on her body.

Investigators also found a trail of blood from the living room to the bathroom to an upstairs loft, as well as several bloodied garments and cleaning supplies.

The woman later had parts of her arms and legs amputated due to the severity of the attack, according to the Associated Press.

Rickman's co-worker told police he was acting nervous when he came into work Oct. 3, and he noticed Rickman had some bruising on his hands. The victim later identified some clothing and personal items that investigators found in Rickman's car.

Rickman said he kept women's clothing in his car because he's gay and occasionally likes to cross-dress, according to the affidavit.

Rickman initially said he never entered the woman's residence, but later said he did just to use the restroom. When investigators began asking about the alleged attack, Rickman asked for a lawyer.

Rickman testified in court that he'd used drugs and alcohol before the attack, the AP reported.