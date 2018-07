Por qué siento que el odio diario actual es diferente

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 97° Hi: 97° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 105° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 95° Hi: 96° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 95° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 97° Hi: 96° Lo: 70° Feels Like: 105° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 96° Hi: 96° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 101° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 76° Hi: 94° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 76° More Weather

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.