Clear

Helicopter crew rescues climber near summit of Mount Hood

Deputies said the 27-year-old man called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and said he was suffering from an unspecifi...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputies said the 27-year-old man called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and said he was suffering from an unspecified medical issue.

Scroll for more content...

The climber did not fall, according to deputies, and he was thought to be near Timberline Lodge.

Initial efforts to locate him were not successful. As the investigation continued, crews learned he was near the mountain's summit.

A search and rescue team eventually reached the climber, but they determined it was too late to safely bring him down.

An Oregon National Guard Black Hawk helicopter responded to the scene Friday morning, but due to the altitude it was determined a Chinook helicopter would be needed to complete the rescue operation.

That helicopter landed near the scene close to the top of the mountain at around 2:30 p.m. The climber and the search team boarded the helicopter and were brought down to safety.

An update on the climber's condition was not immediately available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events