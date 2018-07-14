Clear

URGENT - Nancy Sinatra, former wife of Frank Sinatra, dead at 101

(CNN) -- Nancy Sinatra, the first wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died Friday at the age of 101, her daughter said.

(CNN) -- Nancy Sinatra, the first wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died Friday at the age of 101, her daughter said. "My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101," her daughter, also named Nancy Sinatra, tweeted on her official Twitter account. "She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything."

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
