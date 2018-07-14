Clear

Police departments take on lip sync challenge

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles; some have even gone viral.

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 3:36 AM
Updated: Jul. 14, 2018 3:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Those who protect and serve can also lip sync and dance -- some better than others.

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles. Some of their videos have even gone viral, like the one showing the Norfolk, Virginia, Police Department's rendition of Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," featuring Bruno Mars.

Norfolk's video had 50 million views and more than 1 million shares as of Friday. Norfolk challenged other departments across the country and in its region. The Hampton, Virginia, Police Department responded with a video of its own Friday with a lively performance to "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark, aka Mark Wahlberg. That police department even teamed up with the local fire department.

Other police departments began posting in June, challenging one another to see who had the best routine. The San Antonio Police Department in Texas had an officer perform solo to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" on June 22.

The San Francisco division of the California Highway Patrol brought out a mascot with their performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The lip sync challenges are also taking place at the same time as another viral dance craze, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, in which participants show their moves to Drake's "In My Feelings" off his latest album "Scorpion."

