Man charged with assault after allegedly injuring 2 Randolph County deputies

A man accused of stabbing a Randolph County deputy and injuring another at a home on Friday has been arrested....

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 11:47 AM
Updated: Jul. 14, 2018 11:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man accused of stabbing a Randolph County deputy and injuring another at a home on Friday has been arrested.

Clarence Rodney Harris faces one count each of resisting a public officer, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Hwy. 49 North near Ramseur after somebody called 911.

Deputies said the suspect assaulted the 911 caller and was inside a home on Crestwick Road when they arrived.

Deputies tried to speak to the suspect and the suspect pulled out a "edged weapon" and cut and stabbed Lieutenant Kevin Walton, according to a sheriff's office press release.

A short chase started and Harris was taken into custody.

Walton was taken to Randolph Hospital and has been treated and released.

Detective Joshua Santiago was also injured by Harris, but did not require medical treatment, according to deputies.

Harris was jailed in Randolph County under a $1,001,000 secured bond. Additional charges are forthcoming.

After some much needed rain Friday night, rain chances continue into your Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Today will not be a washout but will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
