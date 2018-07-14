Clear

Man charged in Davison woman's death competent to stand trial

The suburban Detroit man charged with killing his 27-year-old girlfriend in a casino hotel has been found competent t...

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 14, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The suburban Detroit man charged with killing his 27-year-old girlfriend in a casino hotel has been found competent to stand trial.

Scroll for more content...

Daniel Michalak, 33, was referred to a forensic center for competency and criminal responsibility evaluations following the discovery of Tia Vellucci's body at the MGM Grand in Detroit in late May.

Vellucci, of Davison, suffered multiple stab wounds and her nose had been bitten.

Michalak is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to maim and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

He stood mute in 36th District Court on June 1 and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

On Thursday, July 12, Judge William McConico made the decision that Michalak is competent to stand trial.

Michalak's attorney is requesting an independent evaluation.

He remains lodged in Wayne County jail. His next court date is set for Sept. 6.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
After some much needed rain Friday night, rain chances continue into your Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Today will not be a washout but will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events