Wizard World Comic Con hits downtown Boise

The city of Boise is crawling with costumed characters as Boise Centre West hosts its first ever Wizard World Comic Con, featuring exhibitors, live entertainment, and celebrity appearances.

William Shatner, Ron Perlman, David Krumholtz are among the top celebrities scheduled to greet the thousands of fans.

"In all honesty, the gaming community doesn't have very much stuff-- it's not like a football team. It's not like we're going to a football game. This is our football game," said Wizard World Comic Con attendee Edward Nicholson.

Attendees are slated to participate in original art tutorials, contests, and more. And the sense of community is not lost on the dedicated cosplay fans.

When asked what her favorite part about the convention is, event attendee Ally Jacobson said, "When we were younger, back in the 70s or 80s, we didn't have the openness to do this kind of thing."

Wizard World Comic Con will proceed throughout the weekend, from July 13 to July 15, at 805 West Front St. The event is all ages.