Woman airlifted to Norfolk General after being rescued from rough surf

A woman was airlifted from Duck, North Carolina, to Norfolk after being pulled to safety from rough surf on Saturday.

Officials from the Town of Duck Police Department told News 3 that the woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by helicopter.

The woman was swimming near Bayberry Drive in the town when she had to be rescued. When units pulled the woman ashore she was unresponsive, which led to her being airlifted by Nightingale after CPR was initiated by first responders.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

There were other victims that were affected by the rough surf, but they did not require medical attention.

Public Safety officials urge beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard and to ask surf rescue personnel about ocean conditions near them. Know your limits; if the conditions exceed your capability, don't swim.