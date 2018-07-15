Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- British PM: Trump 'told me to sue the EU'
- Trump criticizes British PM over Brexit
- Trump told Macron EU worse than China on trade
- 'American Idiot' climbs British charts
- Trump aims to break EU apart
- British PM Theresa May fires closest political ally over porn scandal
- Former British PM Margaret Thatcher refused to fly with a panda
- John Kelly told Democrats some of Trump's campaign stances 'uninformed'
- Actually, Trump aides should have told him to congratulate Putin
- Trump says Xi told him Kim meeting went 'very well'