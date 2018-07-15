Clear

British PM: Trump 'told me to sue the EU'

US President Donald Trump told UK Prime Minister Theresa May she should sue the European Union, rather than go into n...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 6:28 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 6:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
US President Donald Trump told UK Prime Minister Theresa May she should sue the European Union, rather than go into negotiations with them. May shared details of their meeting with the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday. "He told me I should sue the EU -- not go into negotiations, sue them. Actually, no, we're going into negotiations with them. But interestingly what the president also said at that press conference was don't walk away -- don't walk away from negotiations, because then you're stuck." The US President said Friday during a joint news conference with May that he had given the Prime Minister a suggestion which she had found too "brutal."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events