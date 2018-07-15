Zion National Park, parts of S. Utah under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of southern Utah into Saturday evening.

The warning was in effect in south-central Garfield County until 8 p.m. and parts of northeastern Kane County until 11:15 p.m.

The flash flood warning also included Springdale and Rockville in Washington County as well as portions of Zion National Park until 7:30 p.m.

The Narrows and all slot canyons will be closed until 2 hours after the flood warning has ended, park officials said on Twitter.

Flooding is especially possible in prone areas such as dry washes, slot canyons and burn scars, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Officials report some of the areas that may experience flooding include Twentyfive Mile Wash, Harris Wash, Alvey Wash, Coyote Gulch and all through the terminus at the Escalante River.

Campers and hikers are urged to avoid streams or creeks during the flash flood warning.

In central Utah, heavy rain and flooding caused officials to temporarily shut down Interstate 70 in Richfield, according to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

"A handful of homes have been flooded and a canal bank is being threatened which would flood several homes if the canal bank is breached," the post read.

Several agencies including Richfield City police, the Richfield City Fire Department, a search and rescue team, Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputies, and the Utah Highway Patrol were assisting with area flooding.