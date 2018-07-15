Clear

Rapper T.I. charged with three misdemeanors

Rapper T.I. is facing three misdemeanor charges stemming from a May 16 incident near his home in Henry County.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, is charged with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

His attorney Steve Stadow released the following statement:

"The misdemeanor charges brought against T.I. are baseless, ill-founded and unjustified. T.I. never threatened or acted in a violent manner towards Euwan James, the security guard. Indeed, we understand the security guard was fired for the way he handled the situation with T.I. We had sincerely hoped that the Henry County Solicitor had better, more important, things to do to serve the Henry County community than prosecute an African American over a verbal dispute during an encounter with a security guard who was asleep at his post and was unwilling to provide his name to T.I., so T.I. could report the guards misconduct to his employer."

In May, T.I. was attempting to gain entry to his housing community when a verbal altercation ensued between the rapper and on-duty guard.

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
