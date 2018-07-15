Police Chief: 3 Kansas City police officers shot expected to survive, suspect dead

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said the three officers shot on Sunday are expected to survive.

Scroll for more content...

"Thank God," he said.

Smith also said the suspect was killed during a standoff.

On Sunday, the authorities confirmed that three officers had been shot.

The shooting happened just after 12:15 p.m.

According to police, undercover detectives and tactical operations were working an ongoing investigation at the Sky Vu Motel at 8300 E. 40 Highway. The area is near I-70 and 40 Highway.

At that time, two officers were hit by gunfire.

They are currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition.

The suspect then left the scene with a passenger in the car.

The vehicle and passenger were found a short time later. That passenger was taken into custody.

The authorities are looking for the suspect in the area of 30th and Topping. There is currently a standoff there.

There, gunfire was exchanged with the suspect at least three more times.

During that, one additional officer was hit by gunfire there and was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is a large police presence in area, so use a detour. Those in the area of the standoff are asked to take shelter inside.

The police said they only believe there is one shooter and they are working to take that suspect into custody at the scene of the standoff.

Both directions of I-70 are now currently open.