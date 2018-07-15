Clear

California Dems endorse Feinstein's rival

Leaders of the California Democratic Party voted to endorse Kevin de León for the US Senate over incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein. CNN's Martin Savidge has more.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 6:23 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Leaders of the California Democratic Party on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to endorse Kevin de León for the US Senate over incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

De León, a more liberal, activist voice within the party, recently served as California State Senate president pro tempore and currently represents parts of Los Angeles. Feinstein, the leading Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is seeking her fifth full term in the Senate.

De León garnered 65% of the vote among the party's executive board members, Feinstein received 7% of the vote, and 28% voted "no endorsement." Sixty percent of the vote was needed for the party to officially endorse a candidate.

In a statement shortly after the endorsement, de León renewed his call for a debate against Feinstein and celebrated the win.

"Earning the endorsement of so many leaders and activists of the California Democratic Party isn't just an honor and a privilege; today's vote is a clear-eyed rejection of politics as usual in Washington, D.C.," de León said in the statement. "Through years of hard-won progress, we have proven to the world that California can forge a path for the rest of the nation."

Feinstein's campaign manager, Jeff Millman, touted the senator's Democratic primary election results.

"While 217 delegates expressed their view on Saturday, Senator Feinstein won by 2.1 million votes and earned 70% of the Democratic vote in the California Primary election, carrying every county by double digits over her opponent," Millman said in a statement. "We are confident that a large majority of California Democrats will vote to reelect Senator Feinstein in November."

The incumbent was also denied the California Democratic Party's endorsement in February when she sought it at the state's convention. Then, de León was not able to earn their endorsement outright, but he did secure enough votes (54%) to prevent one for Feinstein, who received just 37% of the delegates' votes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events