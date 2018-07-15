PD: Handgun fired at Hartford's Riverfront fireworks display

Hartford Police said a man from Windsor was arrested after firing a handgun at the riverfront fireworks display on Saturday evening.

Michael Robinson, 19, of 11 Heritage Drive in Windsor was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal mischief, theft of a firearm, criminal attempt assault, interfering with Police, and breach of peace.

Police said they responded to possible shots fired in the plaza during the event. However, they quickly confirmed the incident to be firecrackers.

As people were leaving the fireworks display, officers heard multiple gunshots at the upper plaza level, adjacent to Constitution Plaza.

Officers responded to the location and observed Robinson firing a handgun.

According to Police, Robinson attempted to flee, but officers gave him orders to drop the handgun.

Robinson tossed the firearm over the bridge to a walkway below.

Officers arrested Robinson and recovered the firearm.

Police assessed the scene and discovered damage to the window and building of Constitution Plaza, as well as a concrete planter.

Seven bullets casings were recovered from the scene.

An officer said there no injuries related to the incident.

At least 75 officers were on duty in addition to law enforcement at the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert that responded to the scene after the shots were fired.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 16.

Lt. Paul Cicero said his bond was set at $500,000.

Mayor Luke Bronin issued the following statement,

"After last night's fireworks, an individual from Windsor recklessly and dangerously fired a weapon near a crowded area. Thankfully no one was injured, and the Hartford Police Department responded immediately and detained the individual very, very quickly without incident. I was at the fireworks last night with my family and with thousands of other people, and I want to thank the outstanding Hartford police officers who responded so professionally, quickly, and effectively."