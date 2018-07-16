Clear

Murder suspect killed in Kansas City shootout

A shootout in Kansas City, Missouri, wounded three police officers in two locations and killed a murder suspect, police said.

A shootout in Kansas City wounded three police officers in two locations and killed a murder suspect on Sunday, police said.

The shooting began at a motel where undercover and tactical officers found the suspect in a July 7 killing of a college student, said Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department. The suspect opened fire, striking two officers.

The suspect drove away and then fled on foot, police said. Officers exchanged gunfire while chasing him, and a third officer was struck.

The suspect then holed up in an unoccupied house, police said. After a standoff, the suspect came out of the house, exchanged gunfire with officers, and was shot and killed.

All three wounded officers were treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, whom police did not identify, was wanted in the death of 25-year-old University of Missouri Kansas City student Sharath Koppu, who was killed in robbery.

