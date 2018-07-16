Photos of Prince Louis's christening released

Scroll for more content...

Kensington Palace has released the first official photographs from the christening of Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The four portraits released by the Palace show the young prince surrounded by his adoring family, including a grinning Prince George, who turns five next week.

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also present when the family, including Louis' parents and grandparents gathered together in Clarence House for a private afternoon ceremony last Monday.

Another, more candid photograph, captures a radiant Duchess of Cambridge cradling her newborn son.

Prince Louis is wearing a long silk and lace robe that nearly skims the floor. The garment is a handmade replica of the 1841 Royal Christening robe, worn by over 62 royal babies at their christenings -- including those of Prince Louis' grandfather, father, and uncle.

However, in 2008, Queen Elizabeth ended that tradition when she commissioned her dressmaker to make a replica in order to preserve the original gown.

The Queen and Prince Philip were notably absent in the portraits, having made the decision not to attend the christening, according to the UK's Press Association.

The monarch had a busy week ahead of her, attending an event to mark 100 years of Britain's Royal Air Force Tuesday and meeting US President Donald Trump for tea Friday.

Queen Elizabeth has begun to scale back her responsibilities, and has handed control of some duties to her heir, Prince Charles. Prince Philip has made even fewer public appearances, after he retiring from public life last September.

However, the baby's family and godparents were all present for the christening.

After the ceremony, they were all served William and Catherine's 2011 wedding cake, which had included tiers reserved to celebrate their future children's christenings.