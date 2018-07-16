Clear

Watch Trump and Putin speak ahead of summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak with the media before they engage in a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

A Republican senator is calling on President Donald Trump on Monday to declare that Russia is "the enemy of America and our allies."

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, responded to Trump's tweet ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the President said the US relationship with Russia "has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!"

Sasse responded to Trump right as the meeting with Putin was scheduled to start.

"A better thing, Mr. President, would be to declare: 'Russia is the enemy of America and our allies, and we will expose and respond to their continued cyber-attacks against our nation.'"

Sasse has previously criticized Trump's policies toward Russia. On Sunday, the Republican senator followed the calls of several top Democrats and tweeted that the President should not be "dignifying Putin with the meeting."

"No matter how much Putin flatters the President, he is a KGB thug who jails political opponents, encourages/orders the murder of Russian dissidents and defectors at home and abroad, and who directs a military that bombs women, children, and the injured in hospitals in Syria," Sasse wrote.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events