Clear

7-year-old girl killed while crossing interstate; father arrested for suspected drunk driving

A 7-year-old girl was killed while attempting to cross eastbound I-94 in Romulus after police say she was seeking hel...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7-year-old girl was killed while attempting to cross eastbound I-94 in Romulus after police say she was seeking help for her father who was allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash early Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

The girl has been identified as Desandra Mariah Thoams.

Troopers arrived at eastbound I-94 and Inkster in response to a driver who believed she had hit a person. When officers began investigating, they did not see damage to the woman's vehicle or an injured person or animal in the area.

According to a series of tweets sent out by MSP Metro Detroit, after investigating the suspected pedestrian accident, troopers learned that the Romulus Police Department had been looking into a crash that happened on I-94 and Merriman at 3:30 a.m. involving a suspected drunk driver that occurred earlier. Desandra had been sending Romulus police text messages requesting help.

Police say the 7-year-old girl attempted to cross I-94 to find help when she was struck by the vehicle Michigan State Police Officers were investigating. The child was killed instantly.

The driver of the car that hit the young girl has been released, while the father of the girl, who was allegedly drunk driving, is in police custody.

Romulus police and MSP are still investigating both incidents.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events