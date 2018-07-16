Clear

Immigrants not yet American citizens could be allowed to vote in Portland elections

People who live in Portland, but who are not American citizens, could be allowed to vote in city elections.Cit...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People who live in Portland, but who are not American citizens, could be allowed to vote in city elections.

Scroll for more content...

City councilors are expected to vote Monday whether to schedule a pubic hearing on the issue, which would let legal immigrants vote in city elections.

It could appear on November's ballot.

The measure is sponsored in part by Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events