Clear

URGENT - Trump won't endorse US intel assessment of Russian meddling over Putin denial

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday declined to endorse the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia ...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday declined to endorse the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was "extremely strong and powerful" in his denial. Instead, the US President repeatedly asked about the Democratic National Committee's email server and Hillary Clinton's missing emails. "I have confidence in both parties," Trump said of Russia and the US intelligence community. "I have real confidence in my intelligence people, but I must tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial," Trump said. Trump said he doesn't "see any reason" why Russia would be responsible for meddling in the 2016 election and said all he can do in his discussions with Putin "is ask the question."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events