Baby returned home after being kidnapped by father

A baby is back home after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father late Sunday night.Two month-old Sommer She...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 1:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 1:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A baby is back home after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father late Sunday night.

Two month-old Sommer Sheffield was taken by her biological father from a home on the 1400 block of Hartford Avenue in southwest Atlanta just before midnight on Sunday. The toddler baby was later returned to her mother by a family member of the father early Monday morning.

The child's father has been identified as 24 year-old Travion Sheffield. Police say he kicked in the door of the home on Hartford Avenue and took off with Sommer.

Police used K9 units to go door-to-door in the neighborhood before the baby was returned around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police are still searching for Travion Sheffield.

