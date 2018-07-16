Colorado family continues to search for baby stolen from crib 32 years ago

The family of Christopher Abeyta continues to search for him after he was stolen from his crib 32 years ago Sunday.

Christopher was asleep in his crib in his Colorado Springs home when someone took him, leaving his family to spend their entire lives searching for him.

"There isn't a time that we have ever stopped searching for him, ever," said Christopher's sister, Denis Alves. "Never imagining we wouldn't have answers as to what happened to him after 30 years."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently released a new age progression photo of Christopher. His family said they have watched him grow up through the years through these computer-generated photos. They remain hopeful that the pictures will bring Christopher home or at least bring them answers.

"Those pictures we have are all we have of him, so they are important to us and it gives us some hope that maybe someone will recognize him if he is out there," said Alves.

Colorado Springs police have a person of interest in the case. It's someone that family members have suspected for years. Christopher's family believes there is enough evidence to get a grand jury investigation open to finally bring closure to the case.

His family will be hosting a rally in front of the Colorado Springs District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 16 at 7:30 a.m. to push the DA to bring the case in front of a grand jury.