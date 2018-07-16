Clear

Police: Man beat up girlfriend with a metal chair for waking him up

A Police arrested a Cape Coral man Sunday after they say he attacked his girlfriend and beat her for waking him up....

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Police arrested a Cape Coral man Sunday after they say he attacked his girlfriend and beat her for waking him up.

Scroll for more content...

37-year-old Steven Barker is in the Lee County Jail, charged with aggravated battery, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency medical care provider, and resisting arrest with violence.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an aggravated battery call in the 600 SE 46th Terrace.

Police say Barker became upset when his live-in girlfriend woke him up. Steven grabbed a metal chair and struck the victim with it several times, put the chair down, began punching her, and then pushed the victim through a glass window causing several injuries.

Officers on scene arrested Barker, who was being uncooperative verbally and physically and then kicked an officer. A TASER was deployed on Steven to gain compliance.

Steven was then taken to a local hospital and while there struck a nurse and scratched another officer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events