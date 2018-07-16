Clear

McCain: Trump abased himself before a tyrant

In a statement following the Helsinki summit, Republican Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) called President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's news conference "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Sen. John McCain released a powerful statement Monday criticizing President Donald Trump, calling his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

The Republican senator from Arizona also called the press conference in Helsinki a "recent low point" in the history of the presidency and called the summit "a tragic mistake".

"Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory," McCain said. "The damage inflicted by President Trump's naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake."

McCain's statement also refers to Trump's sidestepping of a reporter's question who asked who Trump believed on whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

"President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin," McCain said. "He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world."

The GOP senator's remarks make him one of the more critical voices among his party members on Monday's press conference. McCain, who has been away from Washington since December while undergoing treatment for cancer, has been often been outspoken against Trump and his policies.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events