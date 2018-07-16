Clear

Michigan man bitten by deadly cobra

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said a man who owns a number of venomous reptiles was hospitalized after a cobra bit ...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 9:05 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 9:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said a man who owns a number of venomous reptiles was hospitalized after a cobra bit him.

At 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 15 a man in his mid-20s called 9-1-1 asking for EMS.

The sheriff's office said the man said he was bitten by his Monocled Cobra at his home in Pinconning Township, just outside of the city.

He was rushed to McLaren Bay Region hospital and then transferred to a different hospital in Detroit where he was listed under serious condition.

Six units of antivenom were sent to the hospital from Miami.

The sheriff's office said the man owns several venomous reptiles and laws vary in each jurisdiction.

The office is investigating if the man can legally own the reptiles in Pinconning Township.

The extremely venomous breed comes from Southeast Asia.

Monday, July 16 also happens to be World Snake Day.

The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
