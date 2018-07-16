Clear

Georgia mall featured in 'Stranger Things' season 3 promo

On Monday, 'Stranger Things' released a teaser for Season 3 of the Netflix series. It is disguised as a commercial for a new mall in Hawkins, Indiana, called Starcourt.

"Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana!" reads a tweet from the official Stranger Things Twitter account.

But, Starcourt Mall is actually Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

In May, film crews took over parts of the mall for filming of the show which means vacant store fronts in the struggling shopping center are getting overhauls that include some retro looks.

Set in the 1980s, Starcourt Mall is "one of the finest shopping facilities in America and Beyond," the moderator says in the "promotional" video. "And don't forget a state of the art food court," he adds.

It's a bit of art imitating life since Gwinnett Place itself opened in the early 1980s.

