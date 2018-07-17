Commentators slam Trump for summit performance

Scroll for more content...

It's World Emoji Day! Let's celebrate with new emojis for redheads, kangaroos and cupcakes. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Trump and Putin

The White House is engaged in some big-time damage control this morning after what can only be described as a disastrous summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Trump drew bipartisan condemnation after he publicly rejected the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Trump -- standing right next to Putin at a news conference -- said he didn't "see any reason why" the Russians would be responsible for the interference.

He instead touted Putin's vigorous denial and fell back on previous complaints about Hillary Clinton's emails and the Democratic National Committee's server. He also said both countries were responsible for the bad relations between the two. Trump was immediately blasted from throughout the political spectrum, even from congressional Republicans and Fox News. The fallout from Trump's performance at the summit will have significant and unpredictable political and geopolitical reverberations in the United States and around the world, CNN's Stephen Collinson said.

2. Russian charged

The Justice Department accused a Russian national of being a spy and trying to set up back-channel communications between Trump and Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign. Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday in Washington and charged with conspiring against the United States as a foreign agent. Her next court appearance will be in a couple of days.

Butina and her mentor, a Kremlin-linked banker, spent three years trying to make inroads with US political organizations, such as the National Rifle Association, to develop a more conciliatory approach to Russia among Republican politicians, according to court filings and CNN reporting. Among the allegations in the court documents: Butina tried to get Putin into the National Prayer Breakfast in 2016 and 2017.

3. Cold case

Yet another long-unsolved murder case may have been solved with DNA and a genealogical database. Authorities in Indiana charged a man in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of 8-year-old April Tinsley. The man, John D. Miller, 59, was charged with murder, child molestation and criminal confinement of a victim under 14. He reportedly confessed to the crimes. Police zeroed in on him by using DNA from the scene of the slaying (and taunting messages from the killer) and putting it into a genealogical database. It's a tactic investigators are starting to use as more people enter their DNA profiles into such databases.



4. Immigration

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pause deportations of reunited families temporarily to allow attorneys time to debate whether that order should be more permanently extended. Judge Dana Sabraw granted the request from the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing immigrant parents who were split from their children in a federal lawsuit. It's believed that dozens, if not hundreds, of immigrant parents separated from their kids at the Mexican border may have already been deported.

5. Liver cancer

Death rates from liver cancer in American adults surged 43% from 2000 to 2016, says a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the rise in the death rate is eye-opening because it occurred during a time period when mortality rates for all cancers combined had declined. So what's going on? The report's author said the rise in mortality doesn't mean that liver cancer is becoming more deadly. It means that more people are developing liver cancer.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Life is incredible."

Crash survivor Angela Hernandez, who managed to stay alive for seven days after her SUV plunged off a Big Sur cliff in California.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Safe travels

Your flight of the future will be supersonic, nuclear -- with lasers? It will if aircraft designer Oscar Viñals has his way.

Ruff day

Instead of deals, Amazon Prime Day shoppers were greeted with periodic outages instead. At least there were pictures of cute dogs on the error pages.

Little island

Off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island sits a tiny new island, formed from the lava of the still-erupting Kilauea volcano.

Act of goodwill

She bought an old projector and found a family's fantastic memories. She wants you to help her find out who they are.

Green thumb

City workers in a Wyoming town happily watered the plants in the large planters until they realized some of them were ... marijuana.

TODAY'S NUMBER

23

The number of people hurt when a "lava bomb" from the Kilauea volcano hit a boat of tourists off Hawaii's Big Island.

AND FINALLY

On the run

Missed the Running of the Bulls this year? Don't worry. You can always catch the running of the goats. (Click to view.)