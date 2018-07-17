Scaramucci: Loyalty to Trump requires truth-telling

Scroll for more content...

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump Tuesday to "reverse course immediately" and walk back some of the statements he made during the news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump's made a very big mistake here. He's got to reverse course immediately," Scaramucci said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Standing beside Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible. Trump also touted Putin's vigorous denial of Russian involvement.

Scaramucci said the President needs to issue a statement saying that he misspoke and that the evidence Russia meddled in the 2016 election is "irrefutable."

Trump has been skeptical of the US intelligence community's findings because he is "sore about the questions of the legitimacy of his electoral success," Scaramucci argued.

"The President is conflating the two issues. He's tying the collusion accusation to the irrefutable evidence that the Russians meddled in the election," Scaramucci said.