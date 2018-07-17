Clear

Scaramucci: Loyalty to Trump requires truth-telling

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci sits down with CNN's Alisyn Camerota to discuss the fallout from President Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump Tuesday to "reverse course immediately" and walk back some of the statements he made during the news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump's made a very big mistake here. He's got to reverse course immediately," Scaramucci said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Standing beside Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible. Trump also touted Putin's vigorous denial of Russian involvement.

Scaramucci said the President needs to issue a statement saying that he misspoke and that the evidence Russia meddled in the 2016 election is "irrefutable."

Trump has been skeptical of the US intelligence community's findings because he is "sore about the questions of the legitimacy of his electoral success," Scaramucci argued.

"The President is conflating the two issues. He's tying the collusion accusation to the irrefutable evidence that the Russians meddled in the election," Scaramucci said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events