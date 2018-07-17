Clear

North Carolina woman charged in human trafficking investigation

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A Piedmont Triad woman has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Angel Ming Lin, 46, of Winston-Salem, is charged with promotion of prostitution and keeping a place for prostitution.

On July 10, investigators executed search warrants at massage parlors Sunshine Studios and Red Rose Studios, both in Fayetteville, and Numi Day Spa, in Durham.

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation, Fayetteville police said.

The crimes happened between January 2017 and July 2018.

Lin is the owner and operator of the spas, police said.

Lin was arrested in Raleigh and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

