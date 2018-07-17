Clear

Man found stabbed to death outside Walmart

Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday night behind the Walmart at Kenrick Plaza in the 7400 block of Watson Road...

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shrewsbury police discovered a body Monday night behind the Walmart at Kenrick Plaza in the 7400 block of Watson Road. Two people a, 28-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman have been taken into police custody in this case.

Shrewsbury police called St. Louis County police at around 9:20pm asking for help in the investigation for a possible homicide. St. Louis County police found a the body of a 33 -year-old man in the wooded area behind Walmart. According to authorities, the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. There is a trail of blood that runs from behind the Walmart, through the parking lot, and past a fence on the other side.

No motive in this death has been released. The investigation into this death remains active, authorities have not released much more information.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis County detectives have taken over the investigation.

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
