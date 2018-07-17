Two people are hospitalized after a SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen fast-food restaurant in Homewood.
Scroll for more content...
The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Dairy Queen located at 1700 Ridge Rd.
The SUV ended up completely inside the restaurant.
Homewood fire officials confirm two people were extricated from the SUV and transported to Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
The Dairy Queen is heavily damaged due to the crash.
An investigation is underway.
Related Content
- SUV slams into Dairy Queen
- Dairy Queen kicks off spring with free cones
- Phoenix Dairy Queen owners honored for their kindness to customers
- Hyundai reveals electric SUV
- Driving Jaguar's electric SUV
- Queen Elizabeth II Fast Facts
- A lack of an Oxford comma cost dairy $5 million
- Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crowned 'Snow Queen'
- Queen, Tina Turner among Grammy honorees
- Queen Latifah reveals her mother has died