SUV slams into Dairy Queen

Two people are hospitalized after a SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen fast-food restaurant in Homewood.The accide...

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people are hospitalized after a SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen fast-food restaurant in Homewood.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Dairy Queen located at 1700 Ridge Rd.

The SUV ended up completely inside the restaurant.

Homewood fire officials confirm two people were extricated from the SUV and transported to Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The Dairy Queen is heavily damaged due to the crash.

An investigation is underway.

