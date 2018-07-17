Clear

North Carolina couple's Amphicar makes a splash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- When Scott and Melanie Whaley take their car for a cruise it makes quite a splash.It's cal...

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- When Scott and Melanie Whaley take their car for a cruise it makes quite a splash.

Scroll for more content...

It's called an Amphicar, short for amphibious car.

"It's both a car and boat all in one," said Scott, who owns a 1964 Amphicar. "It sits a little low so you have to watch the wake from big boats."

Scott remembers seeing one for the first time in a magazine and decided to find one. The one he found took about a year to restore and has to be registered with the state as both a boat and a car.

"Just make sure they don't collect two taxes," Scott said.

It can be twice the fun of most vehicles and even comes complete with its own personal shade for those hot sunny days.

"It's a people magnet," Melanie said. "We meet a lot of people."

Later this month the couple plans to head to the Amphicar Club's 50th Anniversary where they are trying to get as many as they can to set a Guinness World Record.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events