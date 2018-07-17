North Carolina couple's Amphicar makes a splash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- When Scott and Melanie Whaley take their car for a cruise it makes quite a splash.

It's called an Amphicar, short for amphibious car.

"It's both a car and boat all in one," said Scott, who owns a 1964 Amphicar. "It sits a little low so you have to watch the wake from big boats."

Scott remembers seeing one for the first time in a magazine and decided to find one. The one he found took about a year to restore and has to be registered with the state as both a boat and a car.

"Just make sure they don't collect two taxes," Scott said.

It can be twice the fun of most vehicles and even comes complete with its own personal shade for those hot sunny days.

"It's a people magnet," Melanie said. "We meet a lot of people."

Later this month the couple plans to head to the Amphicar Club's 50th Anniversary where they are trying to get as many as they can to set a Guinness World Record.