Phoenix PD: Mother broke bones of 2-month-old boy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-month-old baby is being treated for several broken bones and THC in his system. Phoenix Police arrested his mother, Luz Adriana Saldierna after she brought the child to Phoenix Children's Hospital on Saturday unable to move his left arm.

Staff at the hospital said the victim had a broken leg, a broken arm and two broken ribs. He also tested positive for THC. They called police to report the possible abuse.

Saldierna originally said it happened when the boy was with a babysitter two days prior, but then admitted to lying about it, according to court documents.

Then she told police a sibling fell on top of the boy while he was strapped into a stationary swing set in the bedroom of their apartment. But police said that was a lie as well.

Saldierna ultimately admitted to getting frustrated with the boy when he didn't drink his bottled formula and threw the bottle at the boy, hitting him, court paperwork said.

She also got frustrated with her boyfriend and with the child crying so she pulled the child's arm, lifting him out of the swing set, police said.

Police say Saldierna tried to explain the THC in his system by saying she had recently smoked marijuana and then kissed the child.

Saldierna denied breaking the boy's leg, but she did admit to having resentment toward the child because she felt overwhelmed with household duties. She also she considered getting an abortion but couldn't do it in time, court documents said.

"I feel traumatized, I feel sad because I held that baby in my hands," said neighbor Camile Ross. "I was right there talking to her, I talk to them every day almost."

Saldierna was booked into jail on one count of child abuse.

She had a $5,000 bond, which she posted and has been released, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. As a condition of her release, she is not allowed to see the 2-month-old boy. Any contact with other children must be supervised.