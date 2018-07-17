Clear

Coyote, not cougar, now suspected of attacking dog in Portland

Posted By: CNN Wire

Wildlife biologists believe a coyote, not a cougar, attacked a dog in southeast Portland last week.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue at 3:07 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report that a 7-year-old poodle named Sophia had been attacked in her yard by a cougar.

The dog's owner told FOX 12 she let Sophia out to go to the bathroom, but she saw the dog quickly run around the corner before letting out a loud yelp.

The dog's owner said the attacking animal was last seen walking down the middle of the road toward Southeast 118th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate a cougar. This was the second reported cougar sighting in the area in a week.

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that based on the bite marks on the dog, the attacker is believed to have been a coyote.

Sophia was taken to the vet for treatment of two puncture wounds and was expected to be OK.

Police had asked people in the area to keep small pets indoors if possible and not leave pet food outside. Anyone who does see a cougar in a neighborhood is asked to call police.

