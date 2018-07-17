LAPD responds to bear sighting in neighborhood

Residents in a Granada Hills neighborhood are being urged to stay indoors after a bear was spotted apparently lounging beneath a large tree in Granada Hills on Tuesday morning.
LAPD units responded to the area of 16000 and 17000 block of Timber Ridge Road after initial reports of a bear in the area, and urged residents on those two streets to remain in their homes, according to a Los Angeles Police Department tweet.
A short time later, the bear was located about a couple of blocks away, in the 13000 block of Whistler Avenue. The location is not far from Orozco Street.
Sky5 spotted the bear underneath a tree outside of a single-story home around 11:30 a.m., aerial video showed. The large animal appeared to be resting in a shaded area outside of a single-story home.
Police are monitoring the situation, and animal control is also headed to the scene.
No additional information was immediately released.
